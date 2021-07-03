DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 42.3% Higher Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $14.09 or 0.00040756 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $627,254.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00140454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00168857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,540.82 or 0.99903789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,959 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

