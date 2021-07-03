Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after buying an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 188,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.09. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.