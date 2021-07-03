Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,572.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.94 or 0.06383593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.46 or 0.01447577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00399588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00162997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00633386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00419000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.00329184 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

