Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $160,940.87 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $160,940.87 and $63,913.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00242278 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.47 or 0.00757749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

