Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 25.7% in June

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DYNT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,540. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

