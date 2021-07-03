E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.12 ($13.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOAN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €9.87 ($11.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.13. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.