Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 576,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of EAR stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 180,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. Eargo has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,769 shares of company stock worth $43,307,207 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

