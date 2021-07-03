East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.