Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,598. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $12.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
