Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,598. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $177,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

