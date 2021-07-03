eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $691.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00399297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.