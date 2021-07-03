Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $29.66 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $790.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

