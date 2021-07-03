EchoLink Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $834,861.64 and approximately $31,607.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00746255 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 373.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

