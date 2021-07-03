Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Edison International worth $105,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edison International by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,540,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,651,000 after purchasing an additional 280,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

