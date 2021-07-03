Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Position Trimmed by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong decreased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine comprises 0.2% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 0.26% of Editas Medicine worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,508. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

