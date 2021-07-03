Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,755.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $54,755.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00261376 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.