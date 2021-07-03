EFFORCE Trading Up 61.1% Over Last Week (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $98.23 million and $12.68 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 61.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,201,931 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

