Egretia (EGT) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00744604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00080786 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

