Elastos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.80 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $51.33 million and $10.80 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006614 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,257,700 coins and its circulating supply is 19,355,511 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.