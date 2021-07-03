Electra Protocol (XEP) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $43,798.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00738533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.24 or 0.07563914 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,823,794,907 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

