Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,211 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOLO. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,649. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

