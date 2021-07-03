Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $264,924.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $116.57 million and $264,924.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,877,880,412 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

