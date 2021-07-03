Ellipsis Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $47.16 million and $3.51 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00733352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.99 or 0.07532715 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

