Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 45.8% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Elrond has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $57.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $91.11 or 0.00263040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00037590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.74 or 0.02984447 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,000,939 coins and its circulating supply is 17,725,002 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

