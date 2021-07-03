EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.71. EMCORE shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 369,429 shares traded.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

