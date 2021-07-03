EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.71. EMCORE shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 369,429 shares traded.
EMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
