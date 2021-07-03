Emirex Token (EMRX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

