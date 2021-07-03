Emles Trust – Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Trading Down 1.5%

Emles Trust – Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 158,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Emles Trust - Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Trust - Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.