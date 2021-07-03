Employers (NYSE:EIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.29. Employers shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 89,031 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Employers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.95.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $210,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.