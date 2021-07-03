Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and $114,548.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00136047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00169439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,624.87 or 1.00008637 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

