Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ENDP opened at $4.30 on Friday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

