ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 623,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 453,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

