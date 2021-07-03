Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ENIA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 990,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,845. Enel Américas has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter worth $177,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

