Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ENRFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

ENRFF remained flat at $$6.75 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

