Energi Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00004084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $59.84 million and $1.64 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00262473 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,391,528 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

