EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

ENLC stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 3.51. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

