Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 18.30 ($0.24). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 17.95 ($0.23), with a volume of 13,431 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £12.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.30.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

