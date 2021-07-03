Enzyme Price Tops $75.51 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $75.51 or 0.00219248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $135.37 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00736172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.09 or 0.07537967 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

