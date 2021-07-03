EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.50.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $516.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $527.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

