Epic Cash Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $24,736.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,741,792 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

