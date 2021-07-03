Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce sales of $8.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $9.29 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $44.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

