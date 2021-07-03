Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.93

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.93 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 105.25 ($1.38), with a volume of 37,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66. The firm has a market cap of £152.49 million and a PE ratio of 58.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

