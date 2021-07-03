Equalizer (EQZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $499,291.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $499,291.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00134897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00170785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.10 or 0.99905006 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars.

