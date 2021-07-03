Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

