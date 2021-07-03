Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,946. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28. Equitable has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 150.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 327.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 482,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 369,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

