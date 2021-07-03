ESBC (ESBC) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. ESBC has a market capitalization of $454,959.93 and approximately $39,895.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,795,695 coins and its circulating supply is 28,516,361 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

