ESBC Price Down 2% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. ESBC has a market cap of $467,792.12 and approximately $42,655.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,772,570 coins and its circulating supply is 28,493,236 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

