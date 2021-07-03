Ethereum Meta 1-Day Volume Tops $6,591.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $6,591.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018189 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 716.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00746679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

