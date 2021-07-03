Ethereum Yield Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00009799 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $336,628.37 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00744526 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 370.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

