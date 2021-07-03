Ethverse (ETHV) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $248,571.83 and approximately $31,395.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231860 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00756100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,513,360 coins and its circulating supply is 8,423,187 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

