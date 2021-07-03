EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. EUNO has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $8,287.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.01081188 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,247,212,059 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

