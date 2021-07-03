Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $271.59

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.59 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.54). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 1,020 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECEL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The firm has a market cap of £302.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.50.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

